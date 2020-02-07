Governor Dapo Abiodun has downgraded 75 monarchs who were elevated from being minor chiefs by his predecessor, Ibikunle Amosun.

The decision was taken at the inaugural cabinet meeting in Abeokuta on Thursday, after a review of the Oba Kehinde Olugbenle-led Chieftaincy Review Committee’s report.

The report faulted the process of the chiefs elevation.

Addressing newsmen after the meeting held at the refurbished Executive Council Chambers, Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the State Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Kikelomo Longe, said the revocation was in consonance with the legal notice number three of 2019.

“The Council approved the revocation of the appointments of 75 minor chiefs as Coronet Obas in Legal notice number three of 2019”, she said.