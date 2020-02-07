The Adamawa State Police Command says it has arrested 26 suspected kidnappers who specialized in terrorizing communities in the state.

The spokesman of the command, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, made the disclosure while parading the suspects on Friday in Yola.

Nguroje disclosed that the suspects including a minor (name with held) were members of a notorious gang terrorizing people in Gombi, Maiha and Fufore Local Government Areas of the state.

“The police in collaboration with hunters arrested 26 members of a kidnapping syndicate. Among the suspects is a minor (name with held) who was arrested at Wuro Ladde village in Maiha. He specialised in providing information and supply food to the gang,” Nguroje said.

Nguroje added that the police also busted a four-man syndicate who specialized in car theft at Jimeta modern market, adding that three vehicles were recovered from the suspects.

He said that investigation into the case was ongoing, adding that the suspects would be charged to court.

Narrating his experienced among the kidnappers, the suspect (name with held) said he is a student of a Junior Secondary School (JSS) in Maiha.

“I am their informant, I used to feed them with information of what is happening in the town. I also supplied items food to them like bread and tomato, among others. They pay me N50, 000 on monthly basis,” the suspect said.