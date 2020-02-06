Zimbabwe’s main Independence Day celebrations will for the first time since 1980 be held outside the capital Harare after the ruling ZANU-PF party’s Politburo decided that they should be held in the second city of Bulawayo.

The country will mark 40 years of independence from British colonial rule on April 18.

The main Independence Day celebrations have traditionally been held at the giant Chinese-built National Sports Stadium in Harare, but the party’s Politburo decided Wednesday that they should be held in Bulawayo this year in line with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s desire to decentralize national events.

Acting secretary for information and publicity Patrick Chinamasa told journalists after a meeting of the Politburo that the move was in line with the Second Republic’s devolution thrust, the State-controlled Herald newspaper reported Thursday.

The Politburo is the party’s highest decision-making body outside congress.

“As you might be aware, 2020 marks our 40th year of independence. We have taken a decision that in future, independence celebrations will rotate from province to province. In the past, the celebrations were held in Harare,” he said.