By Paul Iyoghojie

A 44-year-old business woman, Julie Ogaga has been arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate Court for allegedly obtaining the sum of N6,560,000 from one Lilan Chika Ugochukwu on the pretext to procure Australian–Canadian Visas and Airline ticket for her, but allegedly converted the money to her use and failed to fulfill the promise.

The accused was ordered arrested by the Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG in charge of Zone 2, Command, Onikan, Lagos, Ahmed Illiasu following a complaint by Ugochukwu and after investigation by a team led by Inspector Kehinde Akinbuli, the accused was charged before the Igbosere Magistrates’ Court on a three count charge of obtaining money and stealing.

Police prosecuting counsel, ASP Francis Igbinosa informed the court in charge No: K/04/2020 that that the accused committed the offence in April, 2018 on Lagos Island, Lagos.

Igbinosa told the court that the accused tricked the complainant and collected the sum of N6,650,000 from her to procure Australian and Canadian Visas for her to travel abroad, but that the accused instead stole the money and failed to provide the Visa and tickets for the complainant till date.

Igbinosa said that the complainant reported the matter to the police when all her efforts to recover the money from the accused proved futile.

He said the offences, the accused committed were punishable under section 409, 314, and 287 of the Criminal law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence and Magistrate M.O Osibanjo granted her N1,000,000 bail with two sureties in like sum who must deposit the sum of N500, 000 in court registrars account.

Osinbanjo adjourned the case till 25 February, 2020 for mention and ordered that the defendant be kept at the Kirikiri facility till she perfected the bail conditions.