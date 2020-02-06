In this episode of “Toke Moments” Toke Makinwa gives her candid opinion about season six of the American crime drama television series “Power“.

The 35-year old says: Hey lovers of Power, get in here, I watched episode 15 on Sunday and I have been upset since I watched it. First off, the last 6 episodes have been a drag, the only one I truly enjoyed was Tommy’s. I might be biased but Tommy is actually my favorite character from the series. What do you guys think about season 6 so far? I think I am done, I won’t be tuning in to watch the last episode on Sunday, women like Tasha, in my opinion, are the worst.