Effyzzie Music Group presents the official video for “SHEKERE” by African superstar Yemi Alade featuring African legend and Grammy award winner Angelique Kidjo.

The track “Shekere” is from the “Woman Of Steel” album. Video directed by Ovie Etseyatse.

Here’s Shekere Lyrics:

Yemi Alade oooooo

I dey hear the sound of a Tamborine oooooo

Talking drums and shekere combination

Wombo lombo

I see people under the tarpaulin oooo

Wombolombo

Dancing I guess there’s a celebration

Angelique

Mama wa loko loko

lègbè odo

baba ti shére lo

Im the only one at home

All I want to do now is dance wombo lombo

So I locked up and keep kokoro la be kondo

Waka enter where the gbedu dey happen ooh yaaay

Come see small pikin ati Arugbo dey dance

Bo lombo,

Wombo lombo

Wombo lombo

Wombo lombo

lègbè odo,

Wombo lombo

Mi ori, ènikan odamin lohoun

Wombo lombo

Gbogbo ènyan n’so kpÃ onindjo kan m’bè

Niboni mon lÃri ènikan odamin lohoun

IlÃ onindjo wa lègbè odo

Inou gbèrèko oman tou oko akpèdja

These African queens made magic with this beautiful song, promoting the African culture. Who else could have done justice to this visual if not this combination of raw talent.

We sit back and await the awards this collaboration will bring in the months to come.