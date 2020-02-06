Effyzzie Music Group presents the official video for “SHEKERE” by African superstar Yemi Alade featuring African legend and Grammy award winner Angelique Kidjo.
The track “Shekere” is from the “Woman Of Steel” album. Video directed by Ovie Etseyatse.
Here’s Shekere Lyrics:
Yemi Alade oooooo
I dey hear the sound of a Tamborine oooooo
Talking drums and shekere combination
Wombo lombo
I see people under the tarpaulin oooo
Wombolombo
Dancing I guess there’s a celebration
Angelique
Mama wa loko loko
lègbè odo
baba ti shére lo
Im the only one at home
All I want to do now is dance wombo lombo
So I locked up and keep kokoro la be kondo
Waka enter where the gbedu dey happen ooh yaaay
Come see small pikin ati Arugbo dey dance
Bo lombo,
Wombo lombo
Wombo lombo
Wombo lombo
lègbè odo,
Wombo lombo
Mi ori, ènikan odamin lohoun
Wombo lombo
Gbogbo ènyan n’so kpÃ onindjo kan m’bè
Niboni mon lÃri ènikan odamin lohoun
IlÃ onindjo wa lègbè odo
Inou gbèrèko oman tou oko akpèdja
These African queens made magic with this beautiful song, promoting the African culture. Who else could have done justice to this visual if not this combination of raw talent.
We sit back and await the awards this collaboration will bring in the months to come.
What do you think?