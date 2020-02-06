American rapper, singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, and actor Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., known professionally as Lil Wayne, has disclosed his love for Nigeria and how much he would like to visit someday.

The 37-year-old record executive the singer says it is possible he is Nigerian, after taking an ancenstry.com test. During an interview with the hosts of “Drink Champ Show” N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN on Revolt TV, N.O.R.E. asked Lil Wayne why he mentioned Nigeria in the lyrics of one of his hit songs, and he said:

Shout out to Nigeria, I did my 23 and me ancestry dot com and my shit came back like 53% Nigerian. Yea! Me and my mum need to have a talk.

His career began in 1996, at the age of 13, when he was discovered by Birdman and joined Cash Money Records as the youngest member of the label.