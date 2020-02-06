By Jethro lbileke

A former Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Mr. Pally Iriase, has been told to stop parading himself as a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A chieftain of the party in Owan East Local Government area of Edo State, Mr. Sufiyanu Igbafe, who said this on Thursday in Benin, added that the ex-reps member had been suspended by Owan East local government APC ward 09 in 2018, and subsequently expelled from the party in 2019.

He said the punitive measure followed a report of disciplinary committee set up by the executive committee of Ward 09, Otuo.

Igbafe added that Iriase has since joined the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The party leader also disclosed that the ex-reps member lacked the moral justification to interrogate Governor Godwin Obaseki’s administration and therefore challenged him to “account for funds he collected as constituency projects during his two term at the federal parliament.”

Armed with a letter conveying Iriase’s expulsion dated 27 February, 2019, Sufiyanu said the local committee in its reports upheld the recommendations of the ward, especially on the factionalization of the ward executive immediately after the ward and local government congresses.

However, Iriase in a terse statement said “governance has been reduced to such a level that an unknown fellow will be procured by Edo State Government to go on personal attack on the weighty issues raised by me.”