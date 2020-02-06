Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun on Thursday lauded the Airtel Nigeria, for partnering with the State Security Trust Fund (OSTF) to ensure the safety of lives and property across the state.

Abiodun gave the commendation when the management of the telecommunication paid him a courtesy call in Abeokuta.

The governor said that the move would not only boost the state’s security architecture but also enhance the efficiency of the Police and other security operatives in the discharge of their duties.

“Airtel has always demonstrated that it is not just a business, but one that is committed to touching the lives of people, and we thank them for the generous donations to the OSTF.

“We appreciate the fact that security is important to good governance.

“Our vision is to provide focused governance while creating an enabling environment for public and private partnership.

“As for the security, we believe we can also use ICT to impact other sectors including education,” Abiodun said in a statement by Airtel management.

Also, the company Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Segun Ogunsanya, said that Airtel was committed to supporting causes that would help create a better and safer society.

“Today, we are here to reaffirm our partnership with Ogun Government in building a safe community.

“We are donating phones, SIM cards and airtime to help provide stability, comfort and to improve the security situation in Ogun.

“At Airtel, we believe that every good company has an obligation to support its community. Your Excellency, we accept this obligation,” Ogunsanya said.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary, the State Security Trust Fund, Opeyemi Agbaje, said that Airtel’s support would provide additional efforts to help curb crimes in the state.