Robbers have struck at a bank in Ile -Oluji, headquarters of Ile Oluji/Oke Igbo Local Government area of Ondo State, the police confirmed on Thursday.

CSP Femi Joseph, Ondo Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), said four persons, made up of two policemen and two others who were yet to be identified, were killed in the attack.

“Yes, there is a report that a group of armed robbers was at a bank in Ile- -oluji but I can not ascertain the number of casualties involved in the incident because I have not been properly briefed.

“Our men have been deployed to the scene to handle the situation and restore peace and order to the town, ” Joseph told NAN on telephone.