Real Sociedad upset Real Madrid 4-3 on Thursday in the 2020 Copa del Rey quarter-finals at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

The defeat was Madrid’s first since October after a 21-game unbeaten streak in all competitions.

Madrid loanee, Martin Odegaard opened the scoring for Sociedad against his parent club after 22 minutes, giving the away side a half-time advantage.

Alexander Isak bagged two goals in two minutes after initially striking in the 54th minute, before Marcelo pulled one back for Los Blancos after 59 minutes.

Mikel Merino completed an amazing night for the visitors with their fourth after 69 minutes, but Madrid continued to battle until the end.

Rodrygo grabbed a second goal for Madrid with nine minutes remaining as they chased the game, and Nacho made it 4-3 in the third minute of stoppage time.

The upset was least expected as Madrid fielded a strong starting XI captained by Sergio Ramos and featuring Toni Kroos, James Rodriguez and Karim Benzema. The result that followed perplexed the crowd at Bernabeu.

Odegaard was a pre-match focus for the press and supporters on his return to the capital, and the 21-year-old didn’t disappoint after opening the scoring.

The midfielder refused to celebrate his first-half effort after rebounding home the ball from Isak’s shot, which was parried by Madrid goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

The goal action followed in the second half when Sociedad put distance between themselves and the La Liga leaders.

Isak was always a threat, and the Sweden international scored a quick-fire brace to stun the home crowd. The 20-year-old had a goal ruled out by VAR for offside after the restart, but an outrageous volley from the forward was immediately followed by a calm finish, and Sociedad were suddenly 3-0 up.

Match report by Bleacher Report

