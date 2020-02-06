Nigerian hip hop recording artist, Erhiga Agarivbie, better known as Erigga has explained why there is a lot of pains and bitterness in today’s marriages.

The majority of Nigerian married women, according to the indigenous rapper, don’t marry who they love, they only marry who is ready.

According to the rapper, many ladies who have settled down marry men who are readily available to them and not because of love.

The rapper also pointed out that, this is the sole reason why many marriages fail.

Do you know why there is so much pain and bitterness in marriages today , Its because 90% of women don’t marry who de love they marry who is ready #theerigma2 — Erigga (@erigganewmoney) February 6, 2020

However, this is not the first time that the rapper would be giving out relationship advice and tips.