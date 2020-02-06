The Police in Niger have arrested 13 suspects for alleged kidnapping, armed robbery, culpable homicide and abetment of banditry in different parts of the state.

A statement signed by DSP Mohammed Abubakar, the Public Relations Officer of the Police Command in the state, on Thursday said that the suspects were arrested at Mariga Local Government Area, Suleja, Magama and Paiko and Chanchaga local government areas of the state.

Abubakar said on Jan. 29 a team of police detectives from Kafin-Koro Division raided a kidnappers den at Kafin-Koro bush, arrested one suspected kidnapper, Maune Bello, of Sabo Daga village, Bosso Local Government Area and rescued Murijanatu Alhaji Isah aged 13, and Rabi Alhaji Isah both of Zazita Fulani camp in Paiko Local Government Area.

He said during police interrogation, the suspect confessed to have conspired with six others, now at large, and all of no fixed address, and kidnapped the victims.

The suspect’s role according to the police spokesman, was to guard hostages while in captivity, while other suspects negotiated for the ransom.

He said the trailing of the other suspects at large had begun.

Abubakar said that on Jan. 18, policemen from Bangi Division arrested one Habila Abel Julius , 25, of Kotonkoro village of Mariga Local Government Area and Abdullahi Garba ,20, of Dutsen Magaji area, Mariga Local Government Area for supplying drugs to bandits.

“Sometimes in November 2019, bandits gave sample of drugs to the duo to buy the drugs that they will come back for the drugs.

“The suspects supplied them the drugs but refused to share the information to the Police and the bandits collected the supply unchallenged.

“Investigation into this case is still ongoing,” he said.

He also said that on Feb. 4, policemen and vigilante of Bangi, Mariga Local Government Area mobilised and trailed cattle rustlers who invaded Dankolo village and rustled 13 cattle from the village.

“The team engaged the rustlers in a fierce gun duel and succeeded in gunning down three rustlers forcing them to abandon the cattle and fled to the bush.

“The rustled cattle were recovered while the corpses of the rustlers were deposited at Bangi General Hospital,” the police public relations officer said.

He also said that on Feb. 3 bandits invaded C.G.C Construction Company along Lapai Saminaka road in Lapai Local Government Area of the State and attempted to kidnap Chinese Nationales by shooting sporadically at the Company but met a stiff resistance of the Police Counter Terrorist Unit posted on guard beat attached to the Company.

He also said that on Jan. 2, Police Detectives attached to Nasko Division arrested three suspected cattle rustlers of Fulani camp Rifi Kwakwa, Kebbi State and Rijau Local Government Area of Niger, respectively in possession of 78 cows in the bush reasonably suspected to be stolen.

Abubakar said upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to have rustled the cattle from 1. Maje, Libele, Danmaraya, Alambelu and Sabon Gari Ushe villages of Magama Local Government Area of Niger.

He said that already 21 victims had identified their rustled cattle beyond reasonable doubt and were released to them, while the suspects were charged to court.

He said on Jan 21, police personnel attached to Suleja B’ Division smashed an 11-man gang of armed robbers terrorising Suleja Local Government Area and its environs, arrested nine 9 suspected armed robbers and receivers of stolen property.

“We have arrested Abubakar Alhassan, 30, and Damilola Ibrahim, 29, both of Suleja who were for receiving stolen properties.

“The armed robbery suspects armed with one Pump Action Gun and dangerous weapons on the same date ransacked the house of one Yaude Ahmed of Maraba Hospital area Suleja and robbed him of cash in the sum of N100,000, three ATM cards of UBA, Unity and Stanbic IBTC Banks, National ID card, Driver’s License and Staff ID Card.

“Further investigation revealed that the same gang was responsible for armed robbery operations on Jan. 4 and Jan. 18 at 2nd Gate, Kwamba, Suleja Club Maraba Close, Old Nepa areas of Suleja and robbed residents of cash in the sum of N200,000 several phones, computer laptops, single barrel Pump Action Gun,” he said.

He said on Jan. 6, 2020 one Mustapha Abdulrazak of Sauka-kahuta area, Minna reported that on the same date at about 1935 hours some hoodlums numbering about three, invaded his house and robbed his wife of N 35, 000 recharged cards of 15,000 and assorted drinks valued at N3000.

He said in the cause of investigation, a team of policemen from Tudun-Wada Division arrested one Kenneth David, 31, of Umagu village of Umauma Local Government Area of Delta.

During interrogation, the police spokesman said, the suspect confessed to have conspired with two others, now at large, to commit the crime, exhibits recovered include, one locally made short Dane gun with gun powder.

He said that the suspect together with two of his accomplices armed with Dane guns entered the house of one Abubakar Yusuf and one Shedrack both surname unknown all of David Mark road, Tunga, and robbed them of computer laptops and two 2 phones.

He said that the case is still under investigation.

Then, on Jan. 31, one Khalid Abdullahi,18, of Kpada Village, Lapai Local Government Area was arrested by Police Detectives attached to Lapai Division for stabbing one Mustapha Abdullahi of the same address to death, Abubakar said.

He said the deceased borrowed the sum of N 150 from the suspect and refused to pay back which led to a scuffle between them.

This, according to him, led to the suspect to stabbing the victim to death on the chest.

The case, he said, would soon be charged to court.

Abubakar said on Jan. 22, Police Detectives of Nasko Division arrested one Suleiman Gimba, 40, for allegedly killing his wife, one Aisha Suleiman, 35, of the same address.

The husband has been charged to court, he said.

Also, the police spokesman said, on Jan. 28, Police Detectives attached to Paiko Division arrested one Habibu Ibrahim for killing Danladi Bello of Essa village, Paikoro Local Government Area.

He said the suspect used a machete and inflicted injuries on the body of the deceased for allegedly involving in an extramarital affair with his wife.

“The following exhibits were recovered, one cutlass with bloodstains, four locally made Dane guns, one locally made short pistol, four cutlasses, six knives and some charms,” he said.

The command appealed to members of the public to assist the command with information that could lead to the arrest of criminals in their midst.