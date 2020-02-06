A tanker conveying 11,000 litres of diesel has exploded at Abule Osun bus station inward Ojo Barracks area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu said no life was lost in the accident.

“On arrival at the above captioned scene of the incident, it was discovered that a 11,000 litres tanker (registration number unknown) loaded with diesel was on fire.

Attempts to contain the fire are ongoing but preliminary investigations indicate that the rear spring broke while the tanker was at high speed, which led the to explosion.

“No Mortality or injury recorded; traffic abatement measures are being carried out,” he said.