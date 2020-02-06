File photo:Members, House of Representatives

Nigerians have taken to social media to criticise the members of House of Representatives over their refusal to endorse made-in Nigeria vehicles as their official vehicles.

In a report titled Reps reject Innoson made- in-Nigeria SUVs as official vehicles, Dailytimes reported that the lawmaker who made the suggestion to endorse the locally made vehicles was shouted down during the executive session on Wednesday.

The report from DailyTimes also stated that the lawmakers insisted on brand new imported SUVs against the locally assembled and made- in – Nigeria brands.

Here are some reactions on Twitter on Thursday: