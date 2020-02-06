Nigerians have taken to social media to criticise the members of House of Representatives over their refusal to endorse made-in Nigeria vehicles as their official vehicles.

In a report titled Reps reject Innoson made- in-Nigeria SUVs as official vehicles, Dailytimes reported that the lawmaker who made the suggestion to endorse the locally made vehicles was shouted down during the executive session on Wednesday.

The report from DailyTimes also stated that the lawmakers insisted on brand new imported SUVs against the locally assembled and made- in – Nigeria brands.

Here are some reactions on Twitter on Thursday:

Every Nigerian should be proud of the high quality cars been manufactured by Innoson Motors. God bless Nigeria 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/Cb8wicWenf — Obinna Nwosu (@obi_Nwosu) February 6, 2020

Of course they would reject innoson cars as everyone will know the price of their cars & their tribalistic ass won't want them to thrive… https://t.co/V8QycyGEfe — King Nonny 👑 (@Zaddy_nomso) February 6, 2020

Don't eat foreign rice, eat local rice, promote Nigeria. Then when it comes to choosing official cars, Innoson motors isn't good enough, what happened to patronize Nigeria and promote Nigerian products? Last last na we dey give them this long leg, na why dem dey flex am. — Ette Ibibio (@geeweeny) February 6, 2020