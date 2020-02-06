Nigerian singer, Oluwafemi Oladapo Oke-Eko also known as Slimcase has expressed his satisfaction over Lagos state government’s decision to ban motorcycles and the tricycles in some parts of the state.

Slimcase went on to support the government of Lagos State contrary to most people’s opinion over the government ‘s decision of putting an end to motorcycles and tricycles.

In a live Instagram video session, the singer said banning motorcycles on Lagos major roads is the best decision ever.

He also advised the government to expand the roads to 4 lanes and also chase away the street hawkers from the roadside.

See the video;