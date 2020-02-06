Nollywood actress and a single mum, Adunni Ade has replied an Instagram user who referred to her as “rude bitch” and trolled her for being a single mother.

The beautiful actress who is known for ignoring trolls chose to reply @sweet_choocoo for her hateful comment which describes her as a rude and single mother.

Though, Adunni did not fire back with threats and insults, but she took the @sweet_choocoo through the joy of being a mother most importantly, unperturbed about her being branded a single mother.

See exchange below: