By Taiwo Okanlawon

Super Eagles new kits, inspired by the traditional agbada design have been unveiled by the sportswear giants Nike.

The master class jerseys were unveiled in New York on Wednesday evening, and the home jersey has got everyone talking.

According to Heidi Burgett, Nike Senior Director, Global Communications, the new home kit hand-drawn design fuses the traditional aesthetic of an agbada robe w/ modern football design. While the new away kit trim is inspired by Onaism. Broader collection of Super Eagles apparel includes a poncho, vest, dress, & more.

Fans have been buzzing with positive comments on social media about the home and away designs of the new jerseys.

The last design was accepted globally and was named the best kit of the Russia 2018 World Cup. And after almost two years, the three-time African champions are making a U-turn on a new kind of mind blowing green and white jersey.

See some social media reactions;

