Nigerian lyricist, Olanrewaju Ogunmefun, popularly known as Vector Tha Viper has praised Nigerians for their greatness in the face of growing challenges.

The rapper took to Twitter to state that Nigeria as a country is not great, rather it is its citizens who are great.

As a form of appreciation for all Nigerians, the rapper said that Nigeria is not the giant of Africa but Nigerians are.

“Nigeria is NOT the giant of Africa… Nigerians are.” he tweeted.

Nigeria is NOT the giant of Africa… Nigerians are. — T.E.S.L.I.M (@VectorThaViper) February 4, 2020

Vector Tha Viper who is involved in the highly publicized Vector-MI rap battle supremacy, recently came out a new man with the release of his new EP “Vibes Before Teslim: The Journey To Self Discovery.”

He revealed that he had experienced moments of revelations, and he is grateful to his fanbase.