Alhaji Abdulrahman Maigoro, the Chairman, Keffi Local Government Council of Nasarawa State, has urged youths to acquire skills in order to become self-reliant and contribute their quota to national development.

Maigoro made the call on Thursday in Keffi while donating a sewing machine and two generators to the youths in the area.

He said that if youths acquired skills in various fields, it would not only enable them to become self-reliant but would make them become employers of labour.

The chairman urged the youths to always engage in meaningful ventures in their interests and for the overall development of the country.

“Today, I am donating a sewing machine to Yakubu Yusuf from Gangaren Tudu and two generators to Masallacin Ganda and Almustapha Bades Barber, respectively.

“I want you to use the items for the purpose they are meant for in order to better your standard of living and that of your family members.

“I also want to use this medium to appeal to our youths and other Nigerians to embrace skills acquisition programmes for self reliance,’’ he said.

Maigoro restated his determination to touch the lives of the people of the area positively.

“My administration is committed in the area of education, health, agriculture and social services, among others.

“This is towards addressing the challenges being faced by my people, thereby improving on their standard of living,’’ he said.

Maigoro called on the people of the area to support his administration to succeed.

The chairman further enjoined the people of the area and Nigerians at large to live in peace and tolerate one another for development to thrive.

Responding, Mr Yakubu Yusuf, a beneficiary of the sewing machine, thanked the chairman for the gesture and promised to ensure judicious use of the item.