By Paul Iyoghojie

The Councillor and Majority Leader of the Legislative arm of the Ikoyi-Obanlende Local Council Development Area, (LCDA), Lagos, Sulilimon Keana has donated cash to 100 artisans and traders in Obalende Ward A to boost their businesses.

Keana dole out N5, 000 each to the beneficiaries when he held his 5th empowerment programme for the residents of Ikoyi-Obalende as part of his electioneering campaign promises.

Ward A in Ikoyi-Obalende comprises Obalende Road, Ajeniya, Odo, Eleshin, Moshalashi, and Toyan Streets.

Dignitaries in attendance included the chairman of Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA, Mr Fuad Atanda Lawas, Alhaji Baba Wale Badmus, Mrs Ekemode Ebun, Alhaji Kola Giwa and host of others.

Keana had since on assuming office three years ago empowered 50 youths, 100 barrack residents and 50 residents of

Obalende with N5, 000 each before the latest empowerment of 100 artisans with N5, 000 each to start small business and improve on their trades.

Speaking at the event, Keana stated thanked God and leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for fiving him the the opportunity to serve.

“I am now appealing to other Nigerian leaders to emulate the detribalised and selfless leadership quality of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu so as to move Nigeria forward.

“I decide to continue to empower my people not because I have enough, but to show appreciation to them for trooping out en-masse on election day without tribal sentiment to vote for Arewa son to represent them as a councillor,” Keana stated