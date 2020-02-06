By Richard Elesho

The Kogi State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has kicked against Governor Yahaya Bello’s plan to take another $100 million (N36bn) loan.

The PDP, in a statement signed by Achadu Dickson, its Director Research and Documentation, said the Governor Bello’s administration mortgaged the state in the last four years, with various loans and lamented the planned attempt to seek further loans.

The PDP alleged that Bello had run the state aground financially, and that any further loans given to him would go into private pocket..

The party said its concern was for the coming generation and those yet unborn, explaining that the governor had destroyed the present and future of the state.

The PDP said it was pleading with the National Assembly not to approve the loan application as the state government had nothing to show for the loans previously obtained in terms of projects and human capital development.