By Richard Elesho

Following increasing crime rate in recent time, the Kogi State Government says it has put measures in place to apprehend criminals and step up patrol operations in the State.

This is contained in a statement by Kingsley Fanwo, Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communication.

According to him, government received the twin attacks in Gegu and Obajana areas and “the governor has directed the State Security Adviser to coordinate security operations not only to apprehend the pockets of criminals who perpetrated the acts; but to ensure that the flash points are well covered to guarantee safety of life and property across the State.

“The Government of Kogi State will stop at nothing to retain its ratings as the second most committed to security, as the lives of our citizens and those of travelers within our territories are important to us. Government will not shirk the responsibility of protecting people within the Kogi State territory.

“As a Government, we are not prepared to negotiate with any criminal. We will dismantle their gathering storm with the Operation Total Freedom that has the capacity to ensure we retain the confidence of our people in the area of securing them and their property.

“The situation doesn’t call for the red button as it is firmly under control. The governor will remain resolutely committed to his iron-cast security approach.

“Kogi people and travelers within Kogi territories should go about their lawful businesses without fear as the crime-flash has been doused.