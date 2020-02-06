Popular Ghanian Actress, Juliet Ibrahim has taken a swipe at her ex, Iceberg Slim after he addressed their failed relationship and those condemning him for cheating on her.

The movie star took to her Instagram page, where she shared a photo of herself sipping from a glass of wine. She captioned it with lines from Kanye West’s song “Runaway.”

The post kind of gives everyone the vibe that she threw shade at Iceberg.

She wrote; “Let’s have a toast for the douchebags, Let’s have a toast for the assholes, Let’s have a toast for the scumbags, Every one of them that I know… #AToastToLife@atoasttolifebook www.atoasttolifebook.com RUNAWAY AS FAST AS YOU CAN…”