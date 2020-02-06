The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has urged religious leaders to support the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to tackle insecurity in the country.

Mr Niyi Akinsiju, BMO Chairman in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, also urged the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to desist from playing into the hands of Boko Haram and its affiliates.

“We are urging religious leaders not to rise to the bait of terrorists and other hate merchants, but rather to join hands with the Buhari administration to deal a decisive blow to Boko Haram and its splinter groups,” he said.

BMO chairman said that CAN was pushing narratives that were capable of energising Boko Haram’s terrorism campaign against the Nigerian state.

He said that the insurgents could capitalise on CAN’s rhetorics to further drive a wedge between the country’s two major religious groups.

“We know that since Boko Haram killed Rev. Lawan Andimi, one of the leaders of CAN in Northern Nigeria, the association has increased its attacks against Buhari, the government and the Nigerian military.

According to him, religious leaders from both sides should be more circumspect in their reaction to purely criminal matters.

“We have seen how the arrest of a bomb suspect Nathaniel Samuel on a church premise in Kaduna with an improvised explosive device (IED) has triggered comments among a section of Muslim and Christian leaders.

“The ideal thing is to allow security operatives to do their job rather than insinuate meanings into the ongoing investigation,” he said.