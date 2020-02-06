The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC on Thursday announced the dates for the upcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States.

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman, INEC said at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja that the Edo governorship election will hold on September 19, while that of Ondo State will hold October 10.

He said that the tenure of the governor of Edo would end on Nov. 12, while the tenure of his Ondo State counterpart will end on Feb. 24, 2021.

“Pursuant to the provisions of Section 178(2) of the 1999 Constitution and Section 25(8) of the Electoral Act 2010, elections cannot hold earlier than 150 days and not later than 30 days before the expiration of the term of office of an incumbent governor.

“Accordingly, the Commission has fixed Saturday Sept. 19 as the date for the Governorship Election in Edo and Saturday Oct. 10, for Ondo State.

“Detailed Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the two election will be published on our website and social media platforms shortly,”Yakubu said.

P.M. News hereby provides the details as published by INEC on Twitter.

Edo Governorship Election Details:

Road to Ondo Poll

