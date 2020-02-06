Nollywood Actress Nkechi Blessing has revealed that it took her three months to save the money she used to sponsor a trip she took abroad.

She made this known after actress Tonto Dikeh exposed people who share pictures from their expensive vacations which some people see and get pulled into depression.

While sharing “quick advice for young hustling people”, Tonto Dikeh said it’s never really too rosy for people as it seems on social media.

She wrote:

“A lot of you come on social media to see people who are having a great time with exotic trips and vacation, and you slip into depression, what you don’t know is that many people plan and save towards their trips. Some people plan a year before or even two years. A beautiful photo that shows a vacation might be a result of saving for many years. Don’t be deceived into thinking it’s that easy.

“It is not. Even the flashy cars and houses and phones you see with rich people, they plan and save towards it. They won’t tell you, all you know is that they just got a house. Go and ask them how long it took to save up, and the sacrifices they made to gather up the finances.“See, it’s never really too rosy for people as it seems on social media. Just keep working hard. Save for important things. Save to spoil yourself”.

In response to the advice, Nkechi Blessing agreed to what Tonto Dikeh said.

Check the screenshot below.

The Popular Yoruba actress is currently in America where her boyfriend is based.