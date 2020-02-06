Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has ordered the demolition of all campaign billboards erected by parties and candidates in the build-up to the Nov. 26, 2019 governorship election in the state.

Bello, who gave the order in a statement issued in Lokoja on Thursday, also directed owners of vehicles using his name as plate number to remove them immediately or get arrested.

The statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Mohammed Onogu, further directed removal

of campaign stickers, handbills and posters embossed on vehicles, tricycles and motorcycles.

“The governor also ordered that campaign billboards erected or placed in offices and other public institutions in the state should be removed as well.

“The directive takes effect from Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 and anyone found with such campaign or election-related materials after this announcement would face the law, ” the statement said.

Bello, therefore, directed the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO), the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and other relevant agencies to enforce the law immediately.