By Okafor Ofiebor

The female police officer, who allegedly fiddled with the private part of late Chima Ikwunado during torture at E-crack Squad cell in Mile One Police Station, Port Harcourt to castrate him, has been arrested.

The Coalition Civil Societies Organisation has confirmed that the said female Police Sergeant simply identified as Rose is said to be detained in the Mile One Police Station.

She was alleged to have manhandled the private parts of the deceased during the time he was going through grueling torture in the police detention.

She has now joined the six officers earlier arrested and detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department,SCID.

The detained six are: Inspector Ayogu Fidelis, Inspector Enyina Samuel, Inspector Tope, Inspector Uche, Sergeant Ake Chibuzor and Sergeant Philip Obi.

The torturing to death of the Auto-mechanic stirred up national outcry over unrestrained police brutality against suspects and innocent persons in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, next Monday has been agreed by the family of late Chima Ikwunado and the Police for identification of his corpse.

The family has been asked to come along with a pathologist in order to conduct fresh autopsy on the body of Chima as the report of the one allegedly conducted by the Police claiming that he died of diabetes (high blood sugar) without the presence of the family has been rejected.