The Ekiti House of Assembly Service Commission has organised a one-day training programme for its Sergeant-at-arms, security guards, watchmen and gardeners to strengthen their service delivery.

Declaring open the programme on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti, the Chairman of the commission, Mr Taiwo Olatunbosun, stressed the need for constant training and retraining for the Assembly workers to enhance service delivery.

Part of the duties of the Sergeant-at-arms is to maintain order during plenary and lead the procession at the Assembly sitting, bearing the mace.

​The Sergeant-at-Arms also regulates the admission of members of the public to the Assembly and is empowered to arrest, without any warrant, on the orders of the Speaker, any person disturbing the peace of the Assembly.​

Olatunbosun, who was represented by a Commissioner in the commission, Mrs Fola Richie-Adewusi, justified the training, saying that security issues should not be handled with levity.

“In line with the vision of the Dr Kayode Fayemi-led administration, the Commission attaches great importance to constant training in order to enhance the service delivery of its workforce,” he said.

He expressed the commission’s determination to build the capacity of the Assembly’s members of staff to a level that would make them compete favourably with their counterparts anywhere in the country.

Olatubosun noted that one of the commissions’ core missions was to evaluate the new technologies and tools for the officials, assuring that these would be provided in order to make them more efficient and effective.

The Clerk of the House, Mr Tola Esan and the Executive Secretary of the commission, Mrs Modupe Ola, in their separate remarks, stressed the importance of training and retraining.

The resource person, Major Tajudeen Awe took the officers on the rudiments of security, identifying security officers as the visitors’ first point of contact in any organisation.

He listed the qualities to be displayed by such officers as discipline, caution and dressing smartly, among others.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, Mr Edward Kolapo, promised that they would make adequate use of the knowledge gained at the training to improve their performances on the job.