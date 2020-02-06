‘RubbinMinds’ host, media personality and entrepreneur Chukwuebuka Obi-Uchendu aka Ebuka Obi- Uchendu and his wife Cynthia Obianodo are marking 4 years of marriage today.

The 37-year-old Nigerian lawyer who hails from Okija in Anambra State, Nigeria, is known for hosting the reality show Big Brother Naija, as well as co-hosting The Spot and Men’s Corner on Ebonylife Television.

On social media he shared a picture of Cynthia and himself with this caption:

4 years 🖤

Best years of my life!!!

The lovebirds share two beautiful daughters.