The Department of State Security (DSS) in Kano State has arrested a 29-year-old man, Sule Arome for allegedly parading himself as Assistant Commissioner of the Department in charge of recruitment exercise.

The state DSS Director, Mr Alhassan Muhammad, disclosed this while parading the suspect on Thursday in Kano.

Muhammad said the suspect was arrested by operatives of the service during a raid at a criminal hideout at Hausawa quarters, Zoo Road, Kano.

He added that the suspect had defrauded four persons on the pretext of aiding their recruitment into the service.

According to him, the suspect collected N15, 000 each from the four victims as recruitment fees and another N6,000 for operational suits in addition to asking them to purchase training kits.

The director said that the suspect had also directed the victims to report to Kaduna State on Jan. 25, where they spent three days at Kawo motor park without knowing where to go.

“We got the report when the victims returned from their unsuccessful trips to Kaduna, where we mobilised operatives and raided the black spot where we apprehended Arome,” he said.

He said as soon as investigation was completed, the suspect would be charged to court.

On his part, Arome told newsmen that he defrauded four persons seeking recruitment into the service, adding that he was once arrested by Hisbah operatives (Sharia Police) but he had to lie to them that he was an operative before releasing him.

The suspect who appeared remorseful promised not to engage or commit similar offence in the future.