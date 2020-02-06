By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer and Mavin artiste, Sidney Esiri also known as Dr Sid, has celebrated co-star singer and music diva, Tiwa Savage in a special way as she clocks 40.

Sharing photos of them on Instagram, he wrote; “It’s not everyday you get the opportunity to celebrate true friendship. @tiwasavage I wish you a very happy birthday 🥳 . You deserve nothing but the best. You have been a part of some of the most special moments in my life. God bless you and yours on this special day❤️”

The music diva who recently became the first female Nigerian Celebrity to attain 10 million followers on Instagram, clocked 40-year-old today.

The mom of one took to social media to share a simple and beautiful photo of herself to celebrate her day with the title of her famous song 44-4 as the caption.

The signing of Tiwa Savage into JayZ’s ROC Nation in June 2016, has contributed a lot to her large number of followers, as the signing broadened her Popularity worldwide.