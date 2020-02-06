Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, on Thursday, assured management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) of the state government’s continued support to the scheme.

Okowa gave the assurance while inaugurating a 700-capacity hostel for corps members at the Permanent Orientation Camp in Issele-Uku. The project was executed by the state government.

The governor said that the camp was in a poor state when he visited in 2018.

He expressed delight that the camp had begun to wear a look befitting where corps members would spend time before being deployed for primary assignment.

“This is a dream come true, and we thank God that we are witnessing this great transformation of the orientation camp.

“I believe we should improve on the facilities that we have in this orientation camp as we are collaborating with the Federal Government in different ways.

“These partnerships are in the best interest of our people and in the best interest of our state and here in Issele-Uku, the first port of call for corps members posted to Delta.

“The graduates, numbering thousands who are posted to Delta, will work in Delta and will impact on the state and its people.

“So, it is only human that we make them comfortable to bring out their best to serve the state and our nation.

“I appreciate the work of the contractors that worked here to see that these projects are completed for inauguration today.

“It is my hope and expectations that when we leave in 2023, this NYSC Camp will be a changed environment that will be comfortable for corps members.

“It gladdens my heart that we are here to inaugurate a 700-capacity bed space hostel for corps members; four blocks of twin 3-bedroom flats and several other projects.

“In the next couple of weeks, construction work will commence on the internal roads, a multi-purpose hall and we shall also, construct a hostel to be named after Chief (Sir) B.S.C. Elue, former Deputy Governor in Delta,” Okowa said.

Earlier, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, Director-General of NYSC, thanked Gov. Okowa for his numerous contributions to the growth of the scheme.

“Gov. Okowa has to his credit, the approval and actualisation of many projects in the Camp, among which are the comprehensive renovation of existing buildings and building of 700 capacity hostel.

“Building of eight 3-bedroom flats for camp officials, the sinking of about 700 feet industrial borehole to address the perennial shortage of water.

“Others are linkage of camp to urban water scheme, the release of 300 KVA electricity transformer with industrial prepaid metre, brand new camp clinic, among others,” Ibrahim, represented by Mr Steve Ehoda-Adi, said.

Commenting, Folorunso Omotade, South-South Area Coordinator of NYSC, said, “for records, no administration since the inception of our dear state in October 1991, has made this level of huge investment and commitment to this Camp and to the NYSC in Delta.”

In her remarks, Mrs Olutayo Samuel, State Coordinator of NYSC, described Okowa as someone who keeps to his promises.