A female World Food Program official was killed by a crocodile in Kenya’s Lake Turkana on Thursday, Kenya’s Daily Nation has reported.

The unidentified official was attacked at around at around 1am Thursday.

According to Turkana Central Sub-County Police Commander David Mburukuwa, the crocodile singled out the woman who was in a group of people swimming along the lake’s shores.

The incident occurred at Christine’s Camp site where WFP had organised a training for the county’s public service officials.

“Police in the company of Kenya Wildlife Service officers are on the ground to retrieve the body and establish the circumstances under which the incident happened,” Mr Mburukuwa said.

Normally, Turkana residents swim late in the night because of the cool, soothing breeze.