The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has deregistered 74 political parties ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The commission left only 18 political parties from the 92 parties that were in existence during the 2019 elections.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu announced this at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday

With the decision, Nigeria now has 18 political parties, he said.

He said 75 parties did not satisfy the requirement but one went to court, adding that the Booth Party, which registered after 2019, would continue to exist.

According to him, “Nigeria now has 18 parties.”

The 18 parties that scaled the hurdles are: Accord Party, Action Alliance, African Action Congress, African Democratic Congress, All Progressives Congress, All Progressives Grand Alliance and Allied Peoples Movement, Labour Party, New Nigeria Peoples Party, National Rescue Movement, Peoples Democratic Party, Peoples Redemption Party, Social Democratic Party, Young Progressives Party, and Zenith Labour Party.