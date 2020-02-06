President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Eagle Square on Thursday for the induction ceremony of Nigerian Air Force 3 brand new combat helicopters.

The aircraft were initially scheduled for induction on 28 January by President Muhammadu Buhari but was re-scheduled for February 6, 2020.

NAF took delivery of the two new Augusta 109 Westland Attack helicopters into combat operations on 15 January. This increases to four the Augusta 109 attack helicopters procured by the federal government.

Reacting to the on-going induction ceremony, Presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, said: “under Buhari’s administration, NAF has procured and inducted 22 fighter aircraft and helicopter gunships, and 17 additional aircraft are expected.”

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information had said after induction, the two new helicopters would be deployed to theatres of operation across the country to reinforce NAF capability in the fight against insurgency and other forms of criminality.