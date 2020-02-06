Algerian President, Abdelmadjid Tebboune has pardoned more than 6,000 prisoners in his second amnesty decree, to quell political unrest that has gripped the country for almost a year.

Tebboune on Thursday issued a decree pardoning 6,294 people who have less than 18 months left in their jail terms, according to a presidential statement.

On Monday, he issued a pardon for 3,471 prisoners.

It was not clear if the prisoners to be released include those detained for taking part in recent protests.

Tebboune’s statement said both decrees exclude those convicted of terrorism, treason, drug trafficking, murder and other major crimes.

When Tebboune took office in December, he pledged massive political and economic reforms in an attempt to appease protesters who have demanded political reform.

The pro-democracy protests led to the resignation of long-time president Abdelaziz Bouteflika in April.

Since then, protesters have demanded the ouster of Bouteflika-era officials and an overhaul of the North African country’s political system.