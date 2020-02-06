Abuja based Gospel Artist, Aghogho releases a new collaboration song with sensational singer, Onos Ariyo in ‘Wekobiro’.

Wekobiro is a record of gratitude to God for how far He has brought her, sang in her local dialect Uhrobo as well as English. Aghogho received the song during her personal time of fellowship.

The gospel sensation in 2019 released her debut album ‘You Are’ as well as hosting one of the biggest gospel music concerts in Abuja featuring Mercy Chinwo, Nikki Laoye, Freke Umoh, Atonye Douglas and many others.