The Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has promised to engage more youths in the state using agriculture, ICT and skill acquisition programs to make them self reliant.

Special Assistant to the governor on Youth and Sports, Comrade Olamide Lawal, revealed this during a radio interview in Abeokuta.

Comrade Lawal hinted that thousands of youths have been empowered through the Anchor Borrowers’ program and the broiler scheme under the Ministry of Agriculture, assuring that agriculture is lucrative enough to attract many youth across the state, with a ready market for agricultural products.

“The Governor has empowered over 10,000 young people through agriculture with the unique scheme under Anchor Borrowers’ program and broiler scheme.

These programs are designed to attract youths to agriculture as government is providing end-buyer of their produce.

“With this motive, the youth are now attracted to agriculture and the governor deserves accolade for this kind of initiative”, he noted.

He assured youths in the state that the governor was finalizing plans to set up skill acquisition centers across the state which will empower youths and make them self-dependent.

Comrade Lawal therefore advised the youth to take advantage of these opportunities by applying to be beneficiaries in the different empowerment programs that are ongoing and those that will be rolled out before the end of the first quarter in the year.

The skill acquisition programs have been designed to include modern skills that will give the youth in Ogun State the platform to compete globally.