A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, has sentenced five youths to six months in a correctional facility for inciting disturbance of public peace.

The convicts; David John, Emmanuel Samuel, Alpha Emmanuel, Polycarp Ishaya and Kingsley Ishaya were tried and convicted of criminal conspiracy and inciting disturbance of public peace.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Esther Bishen, told the court that one Joel Ishaya, a phone repairer, resident in Bakin Kogi area reported the matter at the station on Feb. 4.

Bishen said the defendants were said to have stormed the complainant’s shop along hospital road, Kafanchan to foment trouble over his alleged failure to repair or even account for a phone one of them had paid him to repair.

She said that the offences contravened Sections 58 and 78 of the penal code law of Kaduna State.

The defendants pleaded guilty to the charges and begged the court for leniency.

The Prosecutor consequently urged the court to summarily try and convict the defendants in line with Section 125 (8) of Criminal Justice Law of Kaduna State, 2017.

The judge, Michael Bawa held that he would be lenient with the defendants as they had become remorseful and did not waste the time of the court.

Bawa sentenced them to six months in a correctional facility but gave each of them a fine of N15,000 for criminal conspiracy and 12 strokes of the cane for inciting disturbance of public peace.