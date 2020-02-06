A Non Governmental Organisation, NGO, Iyiola-Tolani Aiyeku Educational Support Foundation has given out Scholarships to 30 indigent students of the Ondo State University of Science and Tecnology (OSUSTECH) Okitipupa who are natives of Okitipupa and Irele local government area of Ondo State.

This came to the fore at the maiden edition of the foundation education support scholarship programme held at the new university library complex in Okitipupa on Wdnesday.

Presenting the letter of award of fifty thousand naira (N50,000) each to the thirty beneficiaries, the chairman and founder Iyiola-Tolani Aiyeku Educational Support Foundation, Chief (Dr) Iyiola Aiyeku the Olowogboyega of Igbodigo land, said the gesture was borne out of his passion to develop the land through empowering the younger generations who are leaders of tomorrow.

According to him, “they are our future, they are what we need to develop our land and these set of people must be empowered and lifted to a level where they don’t need to be afraid to face future challenges”.

Chief Aiyeku, who said he left the shore of Nigeria to the United States forty-five years ago for greener pastures returned in 2018 to fully commence worthwhile projects that will impact in the area of human capital development.

He assured that the gesture would be a continuous exercise that will be extended to other parts of the state.

The philanthropist charged beneficiaries to be more focused and handle their academics with utmost priority and as well place God first in all their endeavours.

“You are marching on from ordinary to distinction, you are marching on from oppression, depression to freedom, you are marching on from receiving to giving,” he emphasised.

“My promise when I was leaving Nigeria about 45years ago was to serve people and obey God in all my endeavours in life”, he said.

According to the organisation, the money will be lodged into the school scholarship account and would be accessed directly by the students only for the payment of school fees.

The Vice Chancellor, Ondo State University of Science and Technology (OSUSTECH) Okitipupa, Prof. Sunday Ogunduyile thanked the foundation for the support towards the education of indigent students of the institution, adding that this was part of what the school have been waiting for since all these days.

Prof. Ogunduyile advised the beneficiaries of the education support to ensure that they work hard to justify the opportunity granted them by the foundation.

He therefore called on other well meaning Nigerians to emulate the gesture.

The state commissioner for education, Femi Agagu, represented by the Director zonal teaching service commission Ilaje/Okitipupa zone, Ademola Lumuagun, commended the giant stride of Iyiola-Tolani Aiyeku Education Support Foundation (ITAESF) to develop education as government alone could not do it .

He used the opportunity to call on all stakeholders in their own little way to support the growth of education.

In his brief homily at the event, Ven Emmanuel Akinboyo who quoted from Psalm 41 verse 1 stressed that blessing the poor attracts abundant blessing from God, thereby charging people to emulate the gesture.