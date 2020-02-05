African pop diva, Yemi Alade has finally released the video of her hit single titled “Shekere“ featuring Grammy award winner Angélique Kidjo.

‘Shekere’ is the African version of a tambourine, where Yemi Alade revamp Kidjo’s classic “Wombo Lombo” and it was a big success.

“Shekere” is the sixth single off Yemi Alade’s fourth studio album “Woman of Steel“. The album features a host of international stars like Rick Ross, Angélique Kidjo, Duncan Mighty and Nollywood star Funke Akindele.

The video which was directed by Ovie Etseyatse, sees the artistes highlighting various African cultures through dance and dress. Alade can be seen in various beaded looks and ankara prints, while Kidjo dons an eye-catching Zulu headdress.