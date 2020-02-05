Protesters burnt tyre on the road

The ban okada and tricycles has continued to generate tension as police officers and okada riders clashed in Iyana Ipaja area of Lagos on Wednesday.

Men of the Lagos State Task Force were at Iyana Ipaja to enforce the ban on okada from plying the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway when the fracas occurred.

I was gathered that the task force officials had fired gunshots in the air to scare away the protesters, but the protesters burnt tyres on the highway in protest of the ban on okadas.

The hoodlums were said to haul stones and other dangerous weapons at the police.

There was pandemonium as people ran helter and skelter when the police shot intermittently in the air.

Twitter video show residents of the area fleeing as the crisis ensued.

