The ban okada and tricycles has continued to generate tension as police officers and okada riders clashed in Iyana Ipaja area of Lagos on Wednesday.

Men of the Lagos State Task Force were at Iyana Ipaja to enforce the ban on okada from plying the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway when the fracas occurred.

I was gathered that the task force officials had fired gunshots in the air to scare away the protesters, but the protesters burnt tyres on the highway in protest of the ban on okadas.

FLASH: Protesters Light Bonfires And Clash With Police and Task Force Over #OkadaBan In Iyana Ipaja #Lagos Video Credit: @mzgbeborun pic.twitter.com/iLWIIa5kpB — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) February 5, 2020

The hoodlums were said to haul stones and other dangerous weapons at the police.

There was pandemonium as people ran helter and skelter when the police shot intermittently in the air.

Twitter video show residents of the area fleeing as the crisis ensued.

Iyana Ipaja is on fire right now.

Okada riders X Danfo drivers X Sars(Police) pic.twitter.com/eDYJLydgYe — Malik Peter (@empee4ur) February 5, 2020