Donald Trump Jr. has called for the expulsion of Senator Mitt Romney from the Republican Party for siding with Democrats in voting for one of the articles of impeachment, abuse of office, against his father.

In several tweets and retweets Wednesday, Trump’s son accused the senator of being bitter that he would never become the president of the United States. Romney was the Republican presidential candidate in the election that returned Barack Obama for a second term in 2012.

Mitt Romney is forever bitter that he will never be POTUS. He was too weak to beat the Democrats then so he’s joining them now. He’s now officially a member of the resistance & should be expelled from the @GOP. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 5, 2020

Trump Jr in calling for Romney’s expulsion did so in a retweet of another a tweet that gave some analysis of the implication of Romney voting for Trump impeachment:

“Mitt should have already learned this lesson in 2012, but he’s too desperate for affirmation from those who will never actually respect him”, he wrote in another retweet.

