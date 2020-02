School owners in Iyana Ipaja area of Lagos are now contacting parents to come and pick their wards as police officers and Okada riders clashed on Wednesday.

Mrs Ganiyat Ekundayo who sells food at Acme Road in Ikeja told PM News that she received a call from her children’s school at about 3 pm today telling her to come to pick her kids as the environment boils and is not safe.

PM News had reported that the ban on okada and tricycles have continued to generate tension in Lagos.