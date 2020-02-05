Content creator and Instagram comedian Lasisi Elenu is shaking yet another table with his latest video on how Nigerian parents react when their kids return from school versus how parents abroad respond.

The comic act is always spot on with his funny videos that gets fans rolling with laughter.

Lasisi had one time shared a visual on how yahoo boys behave and the accuracy of the video made followers wonder if he was once a yahoo boy himself.

Check on the reactions below:

Lasisi na fool😂😂😂😂 I’m pretty sure every Nigerian child has said “what kind of family is this” at least once in their lifetime 😂😂 https://t.co/2WGEMo0Ya9 — Oyintarii Patrick (@TariiPatrick) February 5, 2020

If you've seen Lasisi Yahoo Boy skit, I swear, you'd not argue otherwise that he hasn't done Yahoo before. He's so spot on with the way they talk, behave, dress, brag, foul language and even their nicknames… Don't tell me otherwise, Lasisi na repentant Yahoo Boy. 😁😁😁 — Edward .E. Onoriode (@Edward_Onoriode) February 5, 2020

only #lasisi nah five man squad…the funniest ig comedian in the land yet https://t.co/eBbfV4ODaI — ufuoma obrike (@ObrikeUfuoma) February 5, 2020

Lasisi has evolved. No longer the conventional rants that was becoming banal https://t.co/syPsyPCIzH — 🇨🇦Onyeisi Canada🇨🇦 (@Prinxcharles01) February 5, 2020

Am I the only one that doesn't find Lasisi funny? I can't be — Mr. Gomez (@MistaGomez_) February 5, 2020