Lasisi Elenu

Content creator and Instagram comedian Lasisi Elenu is shaking yet another table with his latest video on how Nigerian parents react when their kids return from school versus how parents abroad respond.

The comic act is always spot on with his funny videos that gets fans rolling with laughter.

Lasisi had one time shared a visual on how yahoo boys behave and the accuracy of the video made followers wonder if he was once a yahoo boy himself.

It always end in tears 😭 Tag as many African friends and siblings as you can. #lasisielenu #lasisified #sinzumoney #pained #jacuzzi #spending #africanhomes #vhildhoodmemeries #brasegun

Check on the reactions below: