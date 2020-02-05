Policeman commits suicide in Lagos cell

A policeman has reportedly hanged himself in a cell at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba.

The policeman identified as Eze, was said to have been arrested after he allegedly shot dead a man.

“He was brought to the state CID for investigation and prosecution.

“But he hanged himself in the cell around 2am today. He was attached to the Dangote factory and shot a man dead,” The Punch online quoted a source.

However, Lagos state Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, is yet to confirm the report.