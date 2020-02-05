By Taiwo Okanlawon

In his efforts to inspire the next generation of African Leaders, Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer and songwriter, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, better known by his stage name Patoranking has launched a scholarship programme that will allow 10 students to study at Africa’s most innovative university, African Leaders University.

The singer announced via a video on Instagram about his partnership with ALU to launch the Patoranking Scholarship to assist less privileged children who were born in underdeveloped areas like him.

Patoranking shared his inspiring story, born in Ebute-Metta, Lagos, to show others that “Great Leaders Can Come From Anywhere, From Any Country, And Any Social Class”.

The scholarship program will allow 10 young promising children to get a degree from the institution that is lauded as Africa’s most innovative university.

Patoranking move to educate the next generation is a great way to give back to his society, and he has set an example we hope others will follow. You can find out more about the scholarship here.