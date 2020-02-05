The Lagos State Police Command says 34 suspects have been arrested in Wednesday’s riot at Iyana Ipaja area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria following state government’s ban on okada and tricycle riders.

Suspected hoodlums attacked officials of the Lagos State Task Force on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences around 10:20am on Wednesday in Iyana Ipaja as they enforced the ban on okada and tricycle riders from plying the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway.

A statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana said at about 10:20 am, Lagos State Task Force on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences and some teams of Police Officers carried out enforcement on restrictions of motorcycles and tricycles at Aboru area, where 86 Motorcycles were impounded.

“The riders of the impounded motorcycles and thugs in large number advanced to Iyana – Ipaja and attacked Police Officers on duty at Iyana Ipana roundabout, Alaguntan junction and Aboru junction. One Inspector Salifu Umar was injured by the hoodlums but no life was lost in the attack.

“The injured Inspector was rushed to hospital and he is responding to treatment. One LASTMA vehicle and two Neighbourhood Watch patrol bicycles were burnt by the hoodlums. The windscreen of Police patrol vehicle was also damaged,” he said.

Elkana added that reinforcement was send to the affected areas by the Command Headquarters and that the situation was brought under control.

“Thirty four suspects were arrested in connection with the violent attacks. The Commissioner of Police has condemned the attack on Police Officers carrying out their lawful duties and vows that the perpetrators of such dastardly acts will face the full weight of the law. The suspects will be charged to Court,” he said.